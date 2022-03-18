Overwatch 2 beta officially set for April 26

The beta will include the new hero Sojourn, a new mode, and four new maps.

Overwatch 2 - Sojourn
After a long (long) wait, Blizzard announced today that the Overwatch 2 PvP beta will begin on April 26 with new heroes, maps, and 5v5 gameplay. The announcement comes a week after Blizzard kicked off a closed alpha of the sequel and opened signups for the beta on its website.

Blizzard talked more about the ongoing alpha during a developer livestream today. We learned a little more about upcoming hero reworks and what exactly will be April PvP beta. Details are still pretty light, but here's what beta players can look forward to:

  • New hero: Sojourn, a Canadian (so she's automatically my favorite) with an armored parka and a railgun.
  • New mode: Push - Teams battle to take control of a robot that begins in a central location on a symmetrical map, then push it toward the enemy base. Either team may take control of the robot at any time. The team that pushes the robot furthest onto the enemy side wins the game.
  • Four new maps: Circuit Royal (Escort), Midtown (Hybrid), New Queen Street (Push), and Colosseo (Push)
  • Hero Reworks: Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra
  • New Ping System

Also, Doomfist is apparently a tank now. Certified, even.

The testing will take place across a series of closed betas, the first beginning on April 26. If you'd like to take part—and you probably do, since you're reading this—you can sign up for admission at playoverwatch.com.

Andy Chalk
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
