Saints Row: The Third is only a few days away from wreaking unbridled havoc on your home, so view this new trailer as a victory lap. Off a skyscraper. Onto a fighter jet. Sure, Rico from Just Cause did it first, but that just raises a more important issue: Why don't all games let us hop atop jets and travel in style? Watch the above trailer. Now imagine any other game. Feels empty, right? I rest my case.

