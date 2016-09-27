Our favorite Overwatch fan art

More than 15 million people have played Overwatch, and if you spend much time online, you might think each and every one of them has drawn a piece of fan art. There's a lot of Overwatch fan art out there, from alternate costumes to creative new characters. Hell, we even commissioned our own, a mutant Canadian plant lady.

We can easily identify with Overwatch's characters because how they play and who they are are one and the same. When I play as Roadhog, I take on his sinister, sneaky attitude and slip into a light form of role-playing where I skirt the edges of the battlefield and 'fish' for my enemies, snorting with every success. I feel close to my porky pal, so its no surprise people turn their own affection into amazing art.

They also just look really cool. (Yes, even Reaper.) But since Overwatch released in May, fans have devoted their time and minds to making those characters look even cooler. Here's an updated collection of our favorite fan art that we've come across. If you like it, let the artists know and support their work!