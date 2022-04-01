Our favourite gaming chair is £30 off right now

I know it's April Fools, but this deal is no joke. Secretlab has some incredible offerings on its gaming chairs right now, including the one slap bang at the top of our best gaming chairs list: the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022.

Our top chair in standard black has a £30 saving right now, and you get the same savings whether you go for the SoftWeave Plus fabric, or Hybrid Leatherette finish, though the SoftWeave remains a little more expensive.

Keep in mind that this will appear a £130 off discount, though that's including the direct pricing saving that's a regular on the site for buying through Secretlab. Either way, it's a good deal for something we gave a 95% in our testing.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 | 165 degree recline | 180kg max | £444 £414 at Secretlab (save £30)

At the top of our best gaming chairs list sits this beastie. This one's the Leatherette version, but you could always go for the SoftWeave fabric version for a little more. Either way, these are fantastic chairs that'll have you sitting pretty for less.

The Secretlab 2020 series is also seeing some discount love, and while there have been improvements with the 2022 versions, we're not totally averse to the 2020 series. Especially since you can get the Omega gaming chair for £394 right now—that's currently the second on our best gaming chairs list.

Although the Omega doesn't come with a height adjustable head pillow, these are well built gaming chairs. It and the Titan Evo 2022 are super comfortable and durable, to boot. Both come with 4D armrests, and are backed by a 3-year warranty.

There are other styles on sale too, so you don't have to go for boring old black. There are Cyberpunk, Horde, and Team Liquid designs, among countless others, so keep an eye out for one that tickles your fancy.

Oh and Secretlab also has some Magnus gaming desks on offer right now, too. And you get free wet-wipes with them, I mean, what are you waiting for?