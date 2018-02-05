Ossic X's headphones with true 3D calibrated sound are up for preorder

Back at the beginning of 2016, we told you about a Kickstarter campaign for Ossic X, a 3D positional headphone that produces true HRTF 3D-positional audio. We were actually able to sample a prototype and found that it worked as advertised. Now two years later, the company is taking preorders as it finalizes production.

Ossic X has already started shipping out pre-production "Developer" models to backers in the campaign's $999 tier. The feedback Ossic X receives will be implemented into the final product. It's the final version that is up for preorder, and for a limited time, the company is offering a discount—$349, instead of $499.

Part of what's unique about these headphones is that calibrates to the individual listener's head, ears, and torso. It also features eight individual drivers and integrated head tracking technology.

"By incorporating head tracking into the Ossic X, sounds will appear to come from outside your head and stay fixed in space, enabling greater sense of acoustic imaging and depth," the company explains.

It sounds wild, but when we tried on a prototype in conjunction with a VR demo using HTC's Vive headset, we were able to pinpoint with exacting precision where things where happening. It's a different experience compared to virtualized surround sound audio.

We hope to have an official review once a finalized product is available. In the meantime, if you're interested in preorder a set, go here.