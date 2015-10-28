Origin Halloween sale discounts Dragon Age: Inquisition, BF Hardline, more

Halloween is (nearly) upon us. What better time to play Dragon Age: Inquisition, Battlefield Hardline, The Sims 4, and other games EA has discounted seemingly at random for its Halloween sale. Sorry, it's Zomboss Invasion sale, in which the baddie from Plants vs Zombies has slashed the prices on loads of EA's best games.

There is some Halloween-themed stuff in there, including the Dead Spaces, Alice: Madness Returns, and The Sims 4: Spooky Stuff, but mainly this is your opportunity to buy all the Dragon Ages, Mass Effects, and many of the Battlefields for cheap. DA: Inquisition for £14.99! Battlefield Hardline for £16.66! Those seem like good prices.

And there's some non-EA stuff in there too, including Tomb Raider, and The Witcher 2, for £4.49 apiece.

Also, from the sale page: EA's Theme Hospital is free. It's not clear if it's still free from January, or whether it's gone free again to join current On The House freebie Red Alert 2, but free is free.