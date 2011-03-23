Operation Flashpoint: Red River specs and trailer released

Eurogamer have posted system specs for Codemaster's (whatever you do don't call it as sim ) military shooter, Operation Flashpoint: Red River.

Click more for the breakdown, and to watch the new "Taking The Hit" trailer. There's about three military simul... shooter's worth of bloom in there, but I'm not complaining.

We're still waiting on Codemasters to confirm the specs, but the following seem pretty reasonable:

OS: XP 32bit/Vista/Windows 7

Processor: AMD Athlon 64 X2 Core 2 duo 2.4 Ghz

Memory: 1GB RAM (2GB Vista/Windows 7), 6GB free hard drive space

Graphics: ATI Radeon X1800, NVIDIA GeForce 7800

Hard Drive: 6 GB

For more on Operation Flashpoint: Red River, read our interview with creative director Sion Lenton, or absorb our preview .