Only 26 percent of players finished the Resident Evil 2 Remake demo

Resident Evil 2 Remake’s one-shot demo has been downloaded over three million times, according to Capcom. That’s a lot of people fighting their way through Raccoon City. But only a quarter of the people using the Resident Evil.Net stat tracking feature have actually finished the 30-minute misadventure.

Of the three million or so demo players, 2,440,739 use Resident Evil.Net to track their game progress and other stats, and of them, only 26 percent have actually made it through the whole demo. It's an interesting tool just to see who's playing the game around the world—at 574,321, North America unsurprisingly comprises the largest number of players.

It’s a relatively small number of people who have actually beat the demo. Perhaps our skills has atrophied a wee bit since 1998? Not me, though. I’ve always been terrible at Resident Evil 2. Or maybe it’s just too spooky, so halfway through people are throwing down the controller and hiding under the covers. I can certainly sympathise.

Other players can’t get enough of it. The one-shot restriction can be bypassed, it turns out, so players have been speedrunning the demo, making multiple attempts to shave down their time.

The Resident Evil 2 Remake demo will vanish on January 31, not long after the game launches on January 25, so if you want to take it for a test drive, you’ll need to do so very soon.