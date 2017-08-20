Online brawler Absolver details co-op, competitive and mentoring systems

Online fighting game Absolver lets you strike out on your own in an open-world but, as a new video demonstrates, you don't have to be a lone wolf.

First, you'll be able to link up with up to two other Prospects (that's what the fighters are called), not only to batter opponents as a group but to train and spar with one another.

I reckon the most interesting feature shown off in the video is the mentoring system. Absolver's combat is complex and full of combos and could feel overwhelming to newcomers. Experienced players can become mentors to help the newbies out, not only imparting advice but actually sharing their move set, giving inexperienced fighters access to more powerful combos that they haven't yet unlocked in the open world.

Lastly, the video details the game's competitive scene, which will eventually be fairly sprawling. To start off you'll only be competing in single player combat trials, which are best of five fights with a random opponent at specific points in the game world. But at some point developer Sloclap will add ranked matches, tournaments, and co-op combat trials with three-on-three brawls.

Here's the video detailing the systems:

Overall it seems like a good offering, and I'm a little more impressed with Absolver every time I see it. It's out August 29.