Absolver release date set, outlines comprehensive combat system

Sloclap and Devolver Digital's stylish open world fight 'em up first poked its head above the parapet this time last year. It's since shown off a number of cool looking trailers—not least this developer-led showcase—and now has a comprehensive overview of its equally thorough combat system. Oh, and it's now got a PC launch date too: August 29.

The bottom line: whether you're into refined fighting or button bashing, Absolver comes packing loads of combat customisation options, some of which is detailed in the following short.

As is outlined there, players will kick things off with the choice of three fighting styles: the Kahlt Method, Forsaken, and Windfall—each of which boasts its own pros, cons and customisable traits. The Combat Deck is where players utilize a variety stances in order to mix up their attacks, and unlocking new skills or seeking the services of a mentor serves to boost your character's power and fighting prowess.

With that, Absolver's ambition can't be knocked, and if it can deliver on what it's promising it could be onto something special. In any event, here's Devolver with the official word on what it's all about:

"Absolver puts players behind the mask of a Prospect, who has taken a sacred vow and chosen to join the Absolvers, an elite corps of combatants fighting to maintain stability in the world. Prospects will choose a combat style, each with their own special abilities, and assemble their own custom Combat Deck to create a personal fighting system in intense, real-time combat. Choose to wander the land alone, with friends, or find a mentor to spar and learn from to become a more polished warrior."

Absolver is due August 29—more information can be found via its official site.