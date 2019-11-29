One of the best SSDs, the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD is now £95 on Amazon

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

If you're looking to expand your storage to back up those important files, or simply need extra space to install more of your favourite games, this Black Friday deal on Amazon should have you sorted. The Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD is currently on offer for a tidy £95—that's saving you around £30 off the usual price.

Samsung is one of the most trusted names when it comes to SSDs and the 860 EVO doesn't disappoint. It's one of the fastest SATA drives on the market with sequential read speeds of up to 550MB/s, and seq. write speeds of up to 520MB/s. We like it so much, it's earned the number two spot in our Best SSDs for Gaming in 2019.

The Samsung 860 EVO balances low price with high performance, promising an affordable SSD that will give your PC a boost. Solid state drives have faster file transfer speeds that cut back load times, meaning they can also be more economical than standard hard drives. And because it's Samsung, you know you won't be sacrificing reliability.

