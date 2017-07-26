One of our favorite gaming mice is on sale today

In our guide to the best gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 Proteus Core takes the top spot in the "heavy gaming mouse" section. Not only is it good for people with larger hands, it also happens to have the most accurate sensor on the market. You can find one at Game today for £47.

Without the weights, the Logitech G502 Proteus Core is already 121 grams, making it a gloriously weighty mouse if that's what you want. Plus, the sensor goes all the way up to 12,000 CPI, and it can be configured to a lift-off distance of about 1mm. The design might not be for everyone, but all those angles and divots do make it look pretty futuristic.

Read more: Logitech G502 Hero review

£47 is the cheapest you'll find this mouse for today, and it's only been cheaper than this once in the past 6 months, and that was only by a pound. So it's a good time to jump on this price if you're on the look out for a heavier mouse.

