One billion games of League of Legends played

It's crazy what you can find lurking in the twitterverse. Yesterday I saw a kitten hugging a squirrel, today one billion games of League of Legends have been played. Wait, what?

Christina Norman , a designer at Riot, tweeted the above image earlier today. It's since been removed, but the photo shows a real-time tracker of LoL's data at the game's studio. I wonder how many creep kills that equals? The free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena has been happily smashing champions, minions, and turrets together since 2009. Don't forget to check out our champion roundtables anytime a new champion is released.