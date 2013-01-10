Omerta: City of Gangsters plans to hit PC and Mac from February

Kalypso have released a deluge of details about their prohibition-era tactical strategy, Omerta: City of Gangsters. I'm fighting a strong urge to say that they've "broken silence" here. I'll try to hold off, if just to avoid the Godfather of obvious clichés ordering a hit on my knees.

The publisher has - er - calmly revealed that the game's due out on February 1st, with a Mac release to follow in Spring. Steamworks integration is planned, suggesting that players will get the dual-version benefits of a SteamPlay cross-platform release.

A trailer has also surfaced, like some no-good snitch spilling the beans and singing like a canary.

I'm cautiously excited about this one. Omerta's being made by Haemimont Games, developers of the quite-good Tropico series. The theme looks to be well realised, and the promise of more turn-based tactical strategy in the wake of XCOM is definitely appealing.

According to the press release, "the player will work his way up the criminal hierarchy of 1920's Atlantic City, New Jersey. Starting with small jobs, his character recruits a gang and expands his empire by taking territory from other gangsters. Eventually he establishes his own crime syndicate and becomes the de facto ruler of Atlantic City."

When Marsh spent some hands-on time with the game he found a lot to like, but also broke silence on some worrying rough edges.

DAMMIT! So close.