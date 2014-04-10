Old Battlefield games will survive the GameSpy shutdown

The GameSpy shutdown just got a lot less depressing. When the online matchmaking client goes down on May 31, all the games that used it will stop working. We're talking about a lot of games, and so far only a few publishers have made official statements about how they're handling the transition. Today, EA said that we'll still be able to play the old Battlefield games. Thank goodness.

The good news comes via the official Origin Twitter account , which responded to a question from a fan about the fate of Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 2, and Battlefield 2142, saying, “We're working on transitioning those games after the shut down so you'll still be able to play them."

There are a lot of other games that are still at risk, as you can see in this (now slightly outdated) list compiled on Reddit . But with Electronic Arts, Bohemia Interactive, Epic Games, and Activision all announcing at least partial solutions, the biggest publisher we're still waiting to hear from is 2K, which used GameSpy for Borderlands.