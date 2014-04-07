Reddit compiles terrifying list of games affected by GameSpy shutdown

As we reported last week , online matchmaking client GameSpy will shutdown on May 31. The community at Reddit's /r/Games is compiling a list of games that will be affected, partially affected, or not affected at all. The list is not official by any means, as most publishers have yet to make official comments about the shutdown, and most games have yet to be confirmed one way or another. But it's still a pretty terrifying list.

Here are just some of the possibly affected games that stood out to me:



Battlefield 1942



Battlefield 2



Battlefield 2142



Battlefield Bad Company 2



Borderlands



Civilization III



Civilization IV



Crysis



Halo: Combat Evolved



There are many more, which you can find on the full list . As with the upcoming Games for Windows Live shutdown, it's down to individual publishers as to whether they want to update their games with new server technology.

Activision and Capcom said that this will not affect their games, and Bohemia explained that Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead and Arma 3 will migrate to Steamworks, while some of its other games will now have a “more limited multiplayer experience.” The Company of Heroes games, which appears on that list as “affected,” actually migrated to Steamworks last year.

A couple of the big question marks here are 2K (Borderlands) and Electronic Arts. These publishers (and others) have yet to release official statements. Until they do, the fate of these games remains uncertain.