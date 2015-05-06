Oculus Rift consumer headset due first quarter of 2016

As we travel inexorably into the future, we'll all soon be faced with an important question: just which vision of a face-mounted VR future do we want to imbue with the salty fluids of our hot, fleshy meat pores? If Oculus is your futuristic sweat receptacle of choice, its makers have announced roughly when you'll be able to strap-in to a consumer model.

The long-awaited consumer headset is now expected to arrive in "Q1 2016". In human speak, it's due out sometime between January and March of next year.

Naturally Oculus is touting the consumer model's improvements over the existing Cresent Bay prototype. "The Oculus Rift builds on the presence, immersion, and comfort of the Crescent Bay prototype with an improved tracking system that supports both seated and standing experiences, as well as a highly refined industrial design, and updated ergonomics for a more natural fit," explains the Oculus VR team in their release window announcement post.

Given that EVE: Valkyrie is pegged as an Oculus launch title, that rather suggests we'll get our hands (and faces) on CCP's dogfighter in early-2016 as well.

The release window puts the Oculus slightly behind what is arguably its biggest competitor: Valve and HTC's Vive headset. The SteamVR device is expected to ship this Christmas.