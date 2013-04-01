Oculus Rift development kits are now shipping

It's April 1st, meaning there's a good chance that everything you read today will be a lie. Even that last sentence? Well, it's April 1st, so best be safe and assume so. Luckily, the news that Oculus Rift development kits are now being shipped out comes from the tail end of last week, back when people weren't arbitrarily required to make stuff up.

"We actually started shipping on Wednesday, but we haven't shared tracking information yet because the team is still tied up at GDC in San Francisco," writes Oculus VR's Palmer Luckey. This is the first batch to be dispatched, and Luckey notes that, with over 10,000 dev kits pre-ordered, it will take some time to complete the full order: "Hold fast — they're coming."

With the first round of dev kits now out, Oculus have also opened their Developer Centre , an online resource containing documents, videos and forums, as well as the SDK and previously promised Unity and Unreal Engine integrations.

For owners who just want to see what's already possible with the device, Oculus Rift support has already been added to TF2 and Hawken. In addition, there are mods that add Oculus support to both Half-Life 2 and Crysis . Alternatively, if you're waiting for the consumer version of the kit, you can watch Owen get a taste of VR in our hands-on video .

