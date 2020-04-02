Oculus Quest is available to order again but won't ship until May 1

It's been hard to buy the Oculus Quest, which we consider one of the best VR headsets. Supply has not kept up with demand. If you've been waiting patiently to grab one so you can play Half-Life: Alyx, now is your chance.

Oculus currently lists both 64GB and 128GB models as being in stock. Well, sort of. In this case, being in stock means you can place an order for one. Once you add either SKU to your cart, however, it's revealed that they will ship on May 1.

Still, it's nice to see the less expensive 64GB model available to order, even if it comes with a month-long wait. The 64GB model sells for $399, whereas the 128GB model goes for $499.

Back in mid-March, Oculus replenished its inventory of the 128GB model, but the 64GB model was still unavailable until now.

You can read our review of the Oculus Quest to see why we like it so much. Then if you're inclined to order one, head over to the Oculus Quest product page and grab it while you can.