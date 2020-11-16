Oculus Quest 2 gets a cheeky 90Hz refresh rate update, finally rivaling competitors

Finally, what we've all been waiting for: 90Hz refresh rate support for the Oculus Quest 2 . Despite the raging success of the Oculus Quest 2 launch , with pre-order sales reaching five times more than that of the original Quest, the Quest 2 only launched with a sub-par refresh rate of 72Hz—the same as the original Oculus Quest VR headset.

Now, as promised, Oculus has rolled out a new update to enable 90Hz refresh rates, which (according to Tech Radar ) may even help to reduce motion sickness.

If you'd like to learn more about reducing motion sickness in VR, check out this handy guide.

Previously, it had only been possible to play games at 90Hz on the Quest 2 with some questionable ADB command workarounds , which were serving up "mixed results." Official experimental options were also available from the Oculus menu to enable the higher refresh rate, but unfortunately it was only possible to affect certain spaces within the system.

The v23 update for the Oculus Quest 2 is going to see you through intense gaming sessions on the likes of Valve's Half-Life: Alyx , or the badass, super fast-paced Superhot with a much smoother visual experience than that of its predecessor.

And improved refresh rate support isn't all Oculus has in store for us. It's also bringing in "latency reduction" tech to prevent nauseating lag, and the system UI will also see "improved image resolution," across the board.

While competing VR headset like the HP Reverb G2 and Valve Index have come supporting refresh rates of up to 90Hz and 144Hz, respectively, the Oculus had been lagging behind. Still, the promise of 90Hz refresh, which had been one of the main reasons to bag an Oculus Quest 2 over the original Quest in the first place, has finally become a reality—not just a virtual one.