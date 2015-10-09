Obsidian's Armored Warfare is now in open beta

Obsidian's Armored Warfare seemed a little odd to me when it was announced back in mid-2014, and it still seems that way now. Obsidian, after all, is known primarily for RPGs like Knights of the Old Republic 2, Neverwinter Nights 2, Fallout: New Vegas, and Pillars of Eternity. In that light, a free-to-play online armored combat game seemed to come from out of nowhere. But odd or not, it's finally time to give it a try.

Armored Warfare is now in open beta, meaning that anyone who wants to give it a shot can now jump into the action without any restrictions. Even better, the studio said there will be no further progress wipes, so everything you earn, you keep.

"Open beta is a big step forward for us, and it's one that will bring new challenges, as we test our game services and features with more gamers than ever before. However, these are challenges that we are really looking forward to with Armored Warfare," CEO Feargus Urquhart said. "Getting to make the game better based how you play the game, and your insights, is something we have been looking forward to for months and months."

The beta will include more than 60 upgradeable vehicles spread across five different classes—Main Battle Tanks, Light Tanks, Armored Fighting Vehicles, Tank Destroyers, and Self-Propelled Guns—fighting on nine unique PvP maps from locales around the world, 25 PvE maps, a 15-on-15 battle mode, and individual military bases offering various bonuses and discounts.

This is what you'll need to play:

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows Vista/7/8/10 32 or 64 bit

CPU: 2.6 GHz Intel Celeron (yes, Celeron) E3400

RAM: 2 GB

Video: Nvidia GeForce 9500 GT with 512MB VRAM

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows Vista/7/8/10 32 or 64 bit

CPU: 3.2 GHz Intel Pentium G3420

RAM: 4 GB

Video: Nvidia GeForce GT 440 with 1GB VRAM

You really don't see system requirements like that anymore, do you? The Armored Warfare beta client is roughly 30GB in size, so be prepared to spend at least a few minutes downloading that sucker. Grab it at aw.my.com.

Thanks, VG247.