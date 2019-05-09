Nvidia’s latest GPU driver is optimized for Rage 2, promises big gains in World War Z

Nvidia has a new GeForce 430.64 WHQL GPU driver available, and in certain situations, it can boost performance by up to 18 percent, the company claims.

That lofty figure is tied to World World Z. According to Nvidia, owners of a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card stand to see up to 18 percent better performance when playing at 1920x1080, up to 11 percent at 2560x1440, and up to 7 percent at 3840x2160.

Here's a look at how performance shakes out on other cards, based on Nvidia's own internal benchmarking:

Chart and data courtesy of Nvidia. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia did not provide specific metrics for any other games, but did say its latest driver is tuned to deliver better framerates in titles that utilize the Vulkan API.

In addition, this "Game Ready" driver preps PCs for the upcoming launches of Rage 2 and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

"Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1," Nvidia says.

Users will also find a small handful of bug fixes with this latest release. They include:

Fixes higher CPU usage by NVDisplay.Container.exe introduced in 430.39 driver.

[3DMark Time Spy]: Flickering observed when benchmark is launched.

[BeamNG]: The application crashes when the game is launched.

[Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: The game freezes when launched in SLI mode.

[Hitman 2 DirectX 12]: The game crashes.

The desktop flickers when videos are played on the secondary monitor.

The spike in CPU usage is something Nvidia previously remedied with an optional hotfix. That fix has been rolled into this 430.64 release.

As always, you can grab the latest driver through GeForce Experience, or head here to install it manually.