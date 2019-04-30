Having issues with Nvidia's GTX 1650 launch driver? This hotfix is supposed to help

Nvidia crammed a lot into its recent GeForce 430.39 WHQL driver release, including support for its newly minted (at the time) GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Unfortunately, it also came with a few bugs. Nvidia has released a hotfix that addresses a handful of them, the biggest of which is a peculiar issue that caused some users to see their CPU usage spike.

In regards to that particular issue, Nvidia's software QA, Manuel Guzman, acknowledged the problem on Nvidia's support forum. Some users had complained of seeing CPU spikes in the range of 10-20 percent while their systems were idle, after applying the 430.39 driver package.

"We have been able to reproduce the [CPU usage] bug consistently now and are currently testing a fix," Guzman wrote.

Now a few days later (he wrote that on Friday), Nvidia has a hotfix available (version 450.53) that addresses the issue, along with a few others. They include the following bug fixes:

Fixes higher CPU usage by NVDisplay.Container.exe introduced in 430.39 driver

3DMark Time Spy: Flickering observed when benchmark is launched

BeamNG: Application crashes when game is launched

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Freezes when launched in SLI mode

Desktop flickers when videos are played back on a secondary monitor

The issues with the 430.39 driver release highlight why it's sometimes a good idea to hold off updating new driver releases the moment they are made available. Unforeseen issues sometimes crop up. In this case, they were relatively minor—none of the bugs crashed or bricked any systems as far as we are aware—though certainly annoying.

In any event, follow this link to grab the 430.53 hotifx if you're experiencing any of those issues. Otherwise, those same fixes should be rolled into the next regular driver release.