Nvidia's latest drivers are adversely affecting video memory speed

Nvidia released its new Game Ready 375.86 drivers yesterday evening, however a sizeable number of players have since reported problems.

The graphics card manufacturer's customer care team has since posted on its forums offering advice regarding potential flaws and how to go about reporting them. In this thread, the company's Manuel Guzman highlights certain Pascal-based cards—such as some GTX 1080, 1070 and 1060 models—have had their video memories jammed at 810Mhz.

As reported by NeoGaf forum users, Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare players have also suffered in-game issues—such as jittery menus in the former, and flickering menus in the latter—after installing the latest drivers, which are said to provide the "optimal experience for Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival DLC, Battlefield 1, Steep: Open Beta, and Civilization VI," as per the Nvidia website.

If you're yet to install, TechRadar suggests hanging on for now until Nvidia sorts the problem. I'd struggle to argue with that.