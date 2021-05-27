Nvidia teases possible RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti with obscure liquid renders

In a recent tweet from Nvidia, the company has snuck out this little teaser and we bet we know what it's all about. This, among rumours of the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti releasing around June 3rd, suggests we're in for some announcements for these big boy GPU variants next week at the Computex virtual event.

Get Ready. 🌌 pic.twitter.com/VuDCcKXrryMay 26, 2021 See more

It's as set in stone as it can be without official confirmation that we will be getting these ramped up 30-series cards, however, since the initial rumours started rising, it's clear there have been some changes to the proposed internals.

With the RTX 3080 Ti now meant to sport a GA102-225 GPU, and the RTX 3070 Ti expected to release with a GA104-400 GPU, these are likely to come packing fewer cores and less VRAM than initially expected. They're also likely to end up as lower hash rate (LHR) models, since Nvidia began attempting to thwart cryptocurrency miners with mining limited cards.

The timing is right for what we've been expecting as a June 3 release date, but we'll know more when Jen-Hsun pulls out what special silicon dishes he's had cooking from his oven on May 31. Until then, we can only muse over this gorgeous cascade of digital liquid, and lament that it'll be a mad rush to buy an RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3070 Ti at launch, anyways.

Still, you can sign up for the event here.