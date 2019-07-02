Nvidia reveals 'Super' edition of its GeForce RTX graphics cards, with dates and prices

Today Nvidia officially revealed its 'Super editions' in the RTX 20-series family, less than a year since the RTX series first hit the market. Aside from a sleek chrome finish, the Super series differs from the now-base RTX 2060, 2070, and 2080 mainly in terms of performance, but also in price—certainly where the 2060 Super is concerned. The 2060 and 2070 Super models will launch on July 9, with the 2080 Super arriving on July 23.

There won't be overclocked versions of the new Super graphics cards, but Founders editions will be available online when each one releases. In terms of hierarchy, the 2080 Ti is still the best graphics card in the RTX family, and the RTX 2060 is still the entry level ray-tracing GPU. The rest of the Super cards are staggered between the original 20-series. And no, there won't be a 2080 Ti Super. The 2080 Ti is super enough.

According to Nvidia, here's how the performance/price breaks down between the Super and the non-Super cards:

RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super is up to 22 percent faster than the RTX 2060, with 8GB of memory instead of 6GB. It’s faster than the GTX 1080 and has nearly identical performance to the RTX 2070.

MSRP is $399 and will be available on 7/9.

RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super is up to 24 percent faster than the RTX 2070 for the same price, and it's also faster than the GTX 1080 Ti.

MSRP is $499 and will be available on 7/9.

RTX 2080 Super

With an increased memory speed to 15.5Gbps, the RTX 2080 Super is about about 10 to 15 percent faster than the RTX 2080 at the same price—and it's faster than the Titan Xp.

MSRP is $699 and will be available on 7/23.

And to sweeten the deal a little more, for a limited time starting on July 9, qualifying purchases of any of the new Super cards and desktop PCs will include copies of Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

The new Super lineup puts the 2060, 2070, and 2080 in an interesting middle ground. You can read our 2060 Super review, but in our tests we've found that the 2060 Super and 2070 performance is nearly identical, which makes the 2060 Super a cost-effective replacement for the 2070. The 2070 goes for about $479.99 - $499.99 (maybe a little higher) according to Nvidia's shop—that's roughly a $100 saving.

The 2070 Super and 2080 Super are essentially replacements for the 2070 and 2080 too, with both being equally priced for slight gains in performance. We've completed our testing on the 2070 Super and found that it does have a slight performance gain over both the 2070 and GTX 1080 Ti, which you can read all about here. We'll be updating our ever-growing GPU hierarchy to reflect the new models.