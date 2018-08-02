Nvidia releases GPU driver optimized for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

We are just two weeks away from World of Warcraft's newest expansion, Battle for Azeroth. In the meantime, you can prep your PC for its release with Nvidia's latest GPU drivers, provided you have a GeForce graphics card, of course.

Nvidia's "Game Ready" 398.82 WHQL driver package contains performance optimizations for both Battle for Azeroth and Monster Hunter: World. It also includes SLI profiles for World of Warcraft and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, for anyone running a dual GPU setup.

Beyond the performance tweaks, Nvidia crushed a bunch of bugs in its latest driver release. They include the following fixes:

[Surround][G-SYNC]: In Surround mode, the G-Sync link in the Nvidia Control Panel is missing.

[Surround]: 1x3 Surround configuration cannot be set from the NVIDIA Control Panel.

[SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][G-SYNC][World of Warcraft: Legion][HDR]: Severe color corruption appears in the game after launching with the Windows HDR setting enabled.

[SLI][Dark Souls Remastered]: Ghosting occurs in the game when using in-game temporal anti-aliasing.

[Nvidia Control Panel][Surround]: Nvidia Surround hot keys do not work.

[Dead by Daylight][GeForce Experience]: Nvidia Freestyle does not work with the game.

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][GameStream]: White dots may appear while Gamestreaming on overclocked GPU.

{Unreal Engine 4]: Resource creation leak occurs in the driver when running Unreal Engine 4 games.

[Wolfenstein II]: Graphical effects are missing in the game.

[G-Sync][Multiple Apps]: Applications don’t run in IFlip when using the native resolution, preventing G-Sync from triggering.

[Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus]: Black textures appear in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

[GeForce GTX 1080]: Dolby Vision no longer works after updating LG TV firmware to 4.70.x.

The updated driver release has already started pushing out through Nvidia's GeForce Experience utility. Alternately, you can fetch them manually here.