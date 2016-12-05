Nvidia release drivers optimized for slew of Oculus Touch games

In preparation for tomorrow's Oculus Touch motion controller launch, Nvidia has made available a new driver package, version 376.19, that is optimized for all 53 Oculus Rift games releasing alongside the new hardware.

That's not to say Nvidia put all 53 games through the grinder and fine tuned the experience like it does for major new releases. What Nvidia did do was focus on the Touch motion controllers and how they respond, presumably stomping out bugs along the way.

"If you're unfamiliar with Game Ready drivers, our long-running program delivers the best possible experience on the day of a game's release by optimizing performance and latency, which is especially important for smooth, stutter-free virtual reality gameplay. Game Ready drivers are exhaustively tested in the cited Game Ready titles, and the results shared with developers so they can further optimize their games and deploy client-side updates to fix identified issues. In addition, each driver is certified by Microsoft's Windows Hardware Quality Labs, ensuring high-quality, end-to-end hardware experiences for all our users," Nvidia explains.

No new or updated SLI profiles are included in the new drivers, though Nvidia did add a handful of 3D Vision profiles for Dead Rising 4, Mars 2030, Serious Sam, and SuperHot.

The list of fixes here is rather small and only applicable to Windows 10. There are just three, including one that addresses texture corruption in No Man's Sky with the Foundation Update (1.10) in SLI, another for G-Sync flickering in laptops, and one more that fixes a G-Sync pendulum demo issue.

To celebrate the launch of Oculus Touch, Nvidia will be giving away one GeForce GTX 1080 every day starting Tuesday, December 6 until Friday, December 9. Also on Friday, Nvidia will be giving away a custom PC with an Oculus Rift headset and Touch controllers.

If you want to enter, just leave a comment on any Oculus Touch post on Nvidia GeForce's Facebook or Twitter channels and include the hashtag #VRReady. Also be sure to tag @NVIDIAGeForce and @Oculus in your comment.

Nvidia's also holding a giveaway tied to its new GeForce Experience. It's gifting 10 Oculus Rift bundles that include the Rift headset, Touch controllers, and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. To enter, download the new GeForce Experience software and login by December 30.

Getting back to the actual GPU drivers, you can download the latest version here.