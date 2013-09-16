Popular

Nvidia PhysX adds not the fog effects that Gotham needs, but the fog effects that Gotham deserves

Like previous Arkham games, Batman: Arkham Origins will get some fancy PhysX effects courtesy of Nvidia's saucy particle tech, because why have a cape at all if you can't swish it luxuriously through some heavy mist? Why litter your alleyways with newspaper scraps if they can't twitch and deform in the breeze? What's the point of pounding crims in snowy streets without slightly deformable snow to preserve the motion of your spinning face-kicks?

To be honest, I'd give all that up to maintain a stable framerate, but it's always nice to see PC ports getting a bit of extra love. The video below shows off the extra FX, and BONUS: it has Batman in it!

Arkham Origins is out on October 25.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
