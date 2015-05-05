Nvidia offers Witcher 3, Batman: Arkham Knight free with video card purchases

As you can see, we're pretty keen on Nvidia's current crop of GPUs, but if you need a little more than just reliability and performance to drive your buying decisions, the firm is also offering free copies of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Batman: Arkham Knight with purchases of certain models of its GTX 970 and 980 cards.

Details are here, but the breakdown is fairly simple. Buy a GeForce GTX 970M, 980M, or 960, and you'll snag yourself a copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at no charge. Spring for a GTX 970 or 980, and you'll also get the upcoming Batman: Arkham Knight.

Nvidia cards support a lot of the cutting-edge technology that makes both of those games look so good, things like HBAO+ and PhysX Turbulence and gigawhatchahoozits, which can turn the process of choosing the best card for your needs into a wildly complicated affair. My advice? Get some expert advice. And do bear in mind that the offer is limited to participating retailers, a list of which may be found here. Nvidia's Witcher/Batman freebie offer ends on June 1.