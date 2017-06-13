Buy a GTX 1080 or 1080 Ti, get Destiny 2 free with early beta access

Nvidia's got a sweet deal lined up for its next graphics card bundle. If you buy a GTX 1080 or 1080 Ti, you can snag a free copy of Destiny 2, and get in on the game's PC beta in the process. And it's not just any old beta access. It's [Early] Access, according to Nvidia. Why is Early in brackets? Who knows! But the point is, you get Destiny 2 and can try it out before the release date on October 24.

We've already seen Destiny 2 running quite nicely on PC, and a GTX 1080 or 1080 Ti should be powerful enough to run it on some mighty high settings. This deal also should apply to any of Nvidia's graphics card partners, so you'll have plenty of models to choose from.

According to Amazon's page for the promotion, the bundle is only good for two weeks: it expires on June 27. The promotional code for Destiny 2, meanwhile, expires on July 31, 2017. So if you pick up the bundle, make sure to register that code on the spot.

Check out the link above for Nvidia's full list of retail partners, or if you're in the US, head to Newegg's page for the bundle.