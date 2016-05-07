NVIDIA announces Photo Mode-style capture tool Ansel

NVIDIA has announced a new game photography tool named Ansel, coming soon to certain Geforce GPUs, and to games including The Witcher 3, No Man's Sky, and The Witness. It sounds a bit like the PS4's Photo Mode, if you're aware of that, meaning Ansel will feature a free camera, the ability to pause time, and a load of post-process filters for you to Instagram up your game photos. However, it will go beyond that with support for "super resolutions", and even 360-degree photo captures, producing images you can then view in virtual reality. It sounds a bit amazing, in other words.

Head here for the full Ansel details. The list of supported GPUs only includes the upcoming GTX 1080 at present, while supported games will include The Division, The Witness, Lawbreakers, The Witcher 3, Paragon, No Man's Sky, and Unreal Tournament. There's a gallery of 360-degree captures here. That Kaer Morhen one made me a little dizzy.

While we wait for Ansel, let's all have a butcher's at what Dead End Thrills has been up to lately.