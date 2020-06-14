Nuts is 'an adventure in squirrel surveillance'

The squirrels are up to something, and in narrative indie adventure Nuts you'll get to the bottom of it by following them around, tracking their movements, recording them, and analyzing the footage. Get intrigued by the Nuts trailer above, which premiered on the Guerrilla Collective's second showcase today.

"You are a tiny cog in the ever-grinding machinery of Viago University’s research efforts," reads Nuts' official website. "You’ve been sent on assignment to live alone in a dinky caravan in Melmoth Forest. Your job? To figure out where the native squirrels nest and what mysterious business they get up to."

This is 100% up my alley. My phone is full of squirrel pictures already—not because I find them particularly suspicious but because they're just kinda cute and every time I step outside, there they are. Nibblin' nuts. Staring at me. Watching me. Hm, maybe they are up to something.

Either way, if there's a mystery involving squirrels that can be solved with cameras, I'm down for it. You can be too: there's a free demo of Nuts on Steam. The full game release is planned for 2021.