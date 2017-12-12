Now you can fly the Millennium Falcon in No Man's Sky

If you're looking for a new way to explore the procedurally generated splendors of No Man's Sky, you can now fly around in the Millennium Falcon—once you find it. The Morships for Atlas Rising Mod for No Man's Sky adds a dozen new ships, including the Falcon, to the game's procedural generation lists, meaning that a) the new spacecraft don't replace any existing ships, and b) they'll show up randomly as you explore. So, if you want to pilot Han Solo's famed smuggle-mobile from Star Wars, you'll have to keep your eyes peeled for it.

The ships have been crafted by a number of creators—see the mod's page for all the credits. All the ships are pretty sweet looking, and there's even a pod racer from The Phantom Menace included, if you can stomach the bad memories. As the ships appear on various docking pads and space stations you can purchase them as you would other ships. They might even show up as pirates and attack you.

One warning from the modder: "...uninstalling the mod will result in a crash to desktop if/when any save game tries to load the ships from the uninstalled mod." That's pretty serious, so keep it in mind if you decide you want to install this mod. The MorShips Mod will also be included in the next version of the (hopefully) soon to come RaYRoD's Overhaul. (I'd link to the old version of it, but it's been taken offline while its creator works on the next version).