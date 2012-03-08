Notch: "If someone copies your game a trillion times, you won't have lost a single cent"

Notch has just finished his "Fireside Chat" with Chris Hecker at GDC. It sounds cosy, but that didn't stop the Minecraft creator taking on the thorny issue of piracy towards the end of the talk.

"If someone copies your game a trillion times, you won't have lost a single cent," said Notch. "Some people are using that to ruin the internet."

We can only asssume that Notch was referring to the SOPA legislation that rose its ugly head a few months ago. The billing would make it harder for pirated materials to be distributed, but would throttle our ability to share content on the web. Notch told us that " no sane person " would support it when we spoke to him in January.

"I still think piracy is wrong, but the the level of wrong me calling my friend an idiot. It's wrong but it's such a minor thing. It's ridiculously small," concluded the hatted developer.

Notch has expressed his liberal views on illegal downloading before. Andres Lea recieved a ;) after tweeting his intent to pirate Minecraft. The dev has also mentioned that pirates can be converted into paying customers if treated appropriately.