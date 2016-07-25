No Man's Sky PC release date may have been pushed back very slightly

We've been saying for awhile now that the massive space exploration game No Man's Sky will be out on August 9. As it turns out, we may have been wrong. The situation isn't entirely clear at the moment, but the No Man's Sky website currently lists the release date as August 9 for the PS4 in North America, August 10 in Europe, and “on PC worldwide on August 12.”

Confusing the matter further is that Steam still says NMS will unlock on August 9. That's the date Hello Games cited when it delayed the game back in June, with no indication of separate dates for separate platforms. The Humble Store also lists August 9, while GOG is, judiciously, sticking with the non-committal “soon.”

This is mainly an FYI sort of thing, since three-days is a blip as far as game delays go. But it's certainly something to be aware of, especially now that the August 9 date is just a couple weeks away. Hello Games hasn't announced anything about a changed date, but if it has been pushed back—even this slightly—the good news is that the extra wait has nothing to do with the dispute over the planet-generating “superformula” that came to light last week.

“No Man's Sky doesn't actually use this 'superformula' thing or infringe a patent. This is a non-story... everybody chill,” Hello Games founder Sean Murray tweeted over the weekend. “I wish Johan Gielis, the author, all the best in the future. We're going to meet and chat maths once the game is out.”

I've reached out to Hello Games to confirm the PC launch date.

