No Man's Sky patch tweaks teleporters and fixes Atlas Rises bugs

No Man's Sky's Atlas Rises update has added a bunch of interesting biomes that Chris has enjoyed exploring. But it's also brought some bugs to the game—bugs that developer Hello Games hopes to squash with its latest patch.

The update will fix a number of issues, the most pressing of which was players being unable to save their game because of artificially bloated save files. Unfortunately, some players are still having trouble post-patch, and Hello Games says it is continuing to investigate.

The patch also fixes bugs linked to the terrain editor, glyphs, unresponsive NPCs and some missing animations, all of which are detailed in the patch notes.

But it's not just a repair job: the patch tweaks teleporters so that players can now warp from one space station to another, rather than just back to their base. It should take a bit of hassle out of getting around its functionally infinite world.

It's the third patch in the last 10 days, and you can expect more to come to fix other problems with the Atlas Rises update.

I've still not jumped into No Man's Sky, but most of what I've read about the update— which overhauled the game's central story, added a new mission system and introduced watered-down online co-op—has been positive. For those that have played around with it: is now a good time to hop on board?