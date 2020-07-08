It's not a surprise, given yesterday's leaked test stream, but Ninja is streaming on YouTube today. With the demise of Mixer looming, this is confirmation that he's at least giving Google's platform a shot.

He's not alone. The Ninja stream that's currently sitting idle on YouTube says that he'll be joined in his Fortnite adventures by fellow big-time streamers TimtheTatman, Courage, and DrLupo.

The nature of Ninja's apparent new deal isn't known yet, if there is a deal, but we expect to have the details soon, and we'll let you know when we do.