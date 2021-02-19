Nier Replicant system requirements appear on Steam

Nier Replicant was originally released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3, but only in Japan. An updated version, entitled Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139—which, for obvious reasons, we continue to refer to as simply Nier Replicant—was announced in March 2020 for PC and other platforms, and later in the year was given an April 23 release date. And now, a couple months out from the big day, we've got the system requirements.

Courtesy of Steam, here's what you'll need to bring to the party:

Minimum (60 FPS @ 1280x720):

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel Core i5-6400

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel Core i5-6400 Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 270X or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R9 270X or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 25GB

25GB Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Recommended (60 FPS @ 1920x1080):

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel Core i5-6400

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel Core i5-6400 Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 25GB

25GB Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Nothing too demanding then, which isn't terribly surprising given that producer Yusuke Saito described it as a "version up," rather than a remake or remaster of the decade-old game, when the new release was announced. It's not clear what exactly that means, but the Steam listing promises "masterfully revived visuals," and it will also feature new voice acting, music, and content.

Nier Replicant is available for pre-purchase on Steam for $60/£50/€60.

Thanks, VG247.