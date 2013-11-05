New Humble WB Bundle lets you pay what you want to be a costumed vigilante

There is an important question we all must ask ourselves one day: can I afford to be Batman? If the price for all of those wonderful toys in Batman: Arkham Origins is too high for you, then the folks at the Humble Bundle have got you covered.

Starting today, The Humble WB Games Bundle offers a set of top games from Warner Bros., including a few that feature copious amounts of caped crusader. You can pay what you want for F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin , F.E.A.R. 3 , Lord of the Rings: War in the North , and of course, Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition .

Exceed the average payment and you'll receive two additional games: Scribblenauts: Unlimited [Correction: Not Scribblenauts: Unmasked] and Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition . Which means you'll have even more chances to claim "I am the night!" to loved ones or random strangers.

As usual, the pay-what-you-want scale allows you to divide your payment between a chosen charity, the Humble Bundle group, and the developers. This sale's featured charity is We Can Be Heroes, an organization owned by DC Entertainment (the purveyors of Batman-related media) that fights hunger throughout the world. That's pretty heroic.

The Humble WB Games Bundle runs from Nov. 5 to Nov. 19. Previous Humble Bundles have been extremely successful, so there's no reason to think this one will be any different.