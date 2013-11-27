Next Battlefield 4 patch to address "one-hit kill bug" and other issues

DICE dropped an update on the Battlefield 4 forum this morning indicating that it plans to patch the PC version sometime next week, after the Thanksgiving weekend. According to the patch notes , the update will address some of the key technical issues still present in BF4 a month after launch.

The most significant of these is in our mind is the one-hit kill bug, an issue where headshots within eight meters are occasionally dealing more than their predicted 200 percent damage. YouTuber Jackfrags helped get the word out about the issue in an explanation video last week:

Pre-patch notes from the Battlefield 4 forums :



Removed the blur effect on soldiers that appeared when Commanders were using EMP attacks



Fixed the audio bug where audio sometimes randomly dropped out while playing on certain multiplayer maps (typically Golmud Railway and Hainan Resort)



Fixed the "one-hit kill bug" where occasionally damage from a single bullet was applied multiple times



Fixed a common crash that would occur when exiting from the Single Player Campaign to Main Menu



Tweaked the network and computer performance screen to show proper values. Players can now test their computer and network connection and get recommendations if they need to adjust something to improve their gameplay experience.



What's missing here, in our mind, is a mention of anything being done to address the intermittent crashing that many players seem to be experiencing in multiplayer. Anecdotally, I've been seeing at least one person in our five- or six-person group crash during every game we play.

If it's any additional comfort, double XP for Battlefield 4 rolls out on Thanksgiving tomorrow and will last through the weekend.