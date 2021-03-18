Where to buy an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card - live updates

The AMD RX 6700 XT launches amid a tough time for global GPU supply. We're trying to keep a brave face, but I don't expect we'll see much of this in-demand GPU at launch. The rumours don't paint a pretty picture, either. There could be as few as a couple thousand for the entirety of the EU, with other countries looking at very limited quantities.

That's why it pays to be smart with where you look for this card right from the get-go, to better your odds at finding one before they're all gone.

We've picked up a few tricks from previous Radeon graphics card launches, which you can find ahead of time in the regularly updated blog below. We'll also be keeping this article updated with stock alerts and what's going on as we hear it all from the launch.

Haven't had a chance to skim the numbers? Here's our Radeon RX 6700 XT review. You better be a quick reader if you hope to pick one up today.

Good luck, gamers.