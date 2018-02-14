Newegg is offering partial refunds after overcharging for AMD’s Ryzen APUs

AMD yesterday released its Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G processors to retail, with a suggested price of $99 for the former and $169 for the latter. And indeed, they showed up on Amazon for exactly those amounts. Newegg, however, initially overcharged for both processors, and after being called out on it, the company has been emailing customers who overpaid to let them know they're getting partial refunds.

Steven Burke, a writer at Gamer Nexus, was apparently one of those customers. Here is the email he received:

Dear Steve Burke,

We have great news! We are contacting you today about your recent order for an AMD Ryzen 5 2400G Quad-Core Desktop Processor YD2400C5FBBox, item 19-113-480, which you placed on February 12th 2018. We have been informed that the price had been lowered from $189.99 to $169.00 and we want to pass on these savings to you.

We will automatically issue you a refund for the amount of $20 back to your original form of payment within 2-4 business days of this e-mail. You won’t need to do anything on your end.

We appreciate your business and look forward to the opportunity to serve you again in the future. If you have any questions regarding the information provided in this email, please do not hesitate to contact Newegg Customer Service through one of the convenient contact methods provided here.

Sincerely,

Your Newegg Customer Service Team

That should actually be a refund of $20.99, but whatever, at least Newegg is refunding the bulk of the difference. That's the good news. The bad news is that Newegg still can't seem to figure out what the hell it should be charging for these new chips.

As we were looking into the refund situation, Newegg had again jacked the price up on both chips, with the Ryzen 5 2400G selling for $189.99 and the Ryzen 3 2200G going for $129.99 earlier today. Then a little while later, the prices dropped back to $99.99 and $169.00, respectively.

What's even shadier is that Newegg yesterday listed these new processors as being on sale, even when they were selling for above MSRP. The sale tag as since been removed on both listings, but the fluctuating price is a bad look for Newegg.

If you're interested in one these processors, pay careful attention to the price to make sure you're not paying above MSRP. You might also consider shopping at Amazon, where prices seem to be more stable. Unfortunately, the Ryzen 3 2200G is currently out of stock at Amazon, but the Ryzen 5 2400G is available.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.