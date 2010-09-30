New Team Fortress 2 comic about "some new way to buy hats"

A highly entertaining new Saxton Hale comic just went up on the Team Fortress 2 site. In it, Hale says a chunk of the comic is going to be "about some new way to buy hats", then mentions "If [the customers] are going to build items anyway, why don't we offer to sell them through Mann. Co?" and "We could even give them a cut of the profits."

Interesting! Probably unrelatedly, we have some incredibly big news about Team Fortress 2 to go up on the site very soon - it should be in about an hour's time. Prepare your F5 buttons for a hammering.

UPDATE: Valve are now selling TF2 items for real money . Here's Robin Walker on why they made that decision .