New Overwatch hero under construction in latest teaser

More and more info continues to trickle out about the upcoming 24th Overwatch hero. The latest tease comes via another in-universe Blizzard tweet.

"[UPDATE] Genius grant recipient and Numbani local Efi Oladele posts curious image on her holovid channel, declaring 'Time to get to work!'"

Attached to the tweet is an image of Oladele's "things to get" list, and a few things stick out.

For one, the OR-15 chassis refers to the defense robots that were destroyed in an attack on the Numbani airport (and Oladele herself) earlier this week.

Next, a miniature Tobelstein reactor—Zarya has a spray called "Tobelstein" that looks to be the energy source of her Particle Cannon. For those familiar with Overwatch lore, Zarya's cannon was originally mounted on a tank, but the Russian weightlifter ripped it from the vehicle to use as her personal weapon.

Finally, Oladele appears to have already procured an Axiom vocal processor. In this case, Axiom refers to a bipedal robotic unit that can be seen on posters throughout Numbani.

I can't find references within Overwatch to the rest of the items on the list (yet). Except, of course, for Lucio-Oh's! The jammin-est part of a complete breakfast. Never build a bot without 'em!