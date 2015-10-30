New Overwatch character is a StarCraft 2 pro

If you want to get a peek at the newest addition to the Overwatch lineup, you'll have to have to pop over to the StarCraft 2 World Championship Series website. And I mean the real StarCraft 2 WCS site, because Hana "D.Va" Song is, in game lore, a real StarCraft 2 pro. She's the best in the world, in fact, but she's taking a break from the game so she can serve her homeland.

"At the age of 16, D.Va became the #1 ranked player in the world and proceeded to go undefeated for the next three years in all competitions," her official StarCraft 2 player biography states. "D.Va is an international star, beloved by her fans at home and abroad, and has toured in exhibitions around the world. Recently, she has taken a step back from competition to focus on her commitment to protect the safety of her homeland."

[ESPORTS] Meet MEKA's newest recruit: world champion Hana "D.Va" Song! | https://t.co/tPnACXPZpg pic.twitter.com/MLQTRBsV4LOctober 30, 2015

Because she's not yet listed on the Overwatch website, there's no indication as to what her abilities might be. Her affiliation is also hazy; she was described as "MEKA's newest recruit" on Twitter, but I don't know if that refers to a fictional StarCraft 2 team, or if it's related to Overwatch somehow. Either way, it's a pretty clever way to do tease a new character.

