New LoL champion Tahm Kench revealed

That thing up there is Tahm Kench, AKA The River King, AAKA League of Legends' latest champion. How does that tiny top hat stay atop his head? How did he fashion a couple of tentacles into a sort of moustache? What abilities does he have? These are all fine questions, but Riot only have answers for the last one.

You'll find the full Tenchian breakdown at this link, but the short version is that he's a tank. A tank whose moveset revolves around his enormous stomach, and of course his enormous appetite. Riot teased The River King previously, and now he totes exists. Good on him. Are you going to give him a try?