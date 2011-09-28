New Humble Bundle offers Frozen Synapse, other Frozenbyte games

The latest Humble Bundle offers the tactical, turn-based Frozen Synapse (and its soundtrack) for a very reasonable "whatever you want to pay." As always, the bundle is DRM-free and you can register your copy of Frozen Synapse with another digital distributor, if you wish.

Gamers who pay pay more than the average ($4.37 at present) will also receive Trine, Shadowgrounds, Shadowgrounds: Survivor, Jack Claw (a prototype for a cancelled project) and the in-development Splot. This sale supports the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Child's Play charity.