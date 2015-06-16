New Hitman game sees the return of Agent 47

Everybody's favorite bald, bar-coded assassin is back in action in a new Hitman revealed at Sony's E3 press conference.

The game was revealed by PlayStation Senior Director Asad Qizilbash, who called it "the most ambitious Hitman ever created." Agent 47 is clearly in training for his big comeback, and it's just as clear that some of the less savory parts of the world he left behind are in dire need of his services.

Qizilbash made no mention of a release date, saying only that it will debut digitally, but according to a leak reported by Destructoid it'll be out on December 8 [Update: Oh, that's there in the trailer].