New Black Ops First Strike DLC shots emerge. No PC release date yet

Activision and Treyarch have released two new images from their upcoming Black Ops DLC: First Strike. Read on for the shots and map details.

These new shots are taken from First Strike's Stadium map. A vacant ice hockey venue, Stadium is "a mid-sized map designed for close-quarters mayhem, teams must fight tooth and nail in a maze of tight corners and deadly vantage points."

First Strike is a timed Xbox 360 exclusive, which launches February 1. No official date has been confirmed for the DLC's PC launch, but if Activision repeat the schedule used for Modern Warfare 2, the players should expect to see the DLC available sometime in March.